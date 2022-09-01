iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 103,762 shares.The stock last traded at $57.77 and had previously closed at $58.17.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.