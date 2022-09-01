iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,446,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 267,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,471,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 182,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,478. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

