iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 2,081,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,318,307. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

