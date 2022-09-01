iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,153 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

