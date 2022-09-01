iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 536,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,334,285. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

