iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,006 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IVV traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.69. 362,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,863. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.22.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
