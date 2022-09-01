iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVE traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $140.70. 24,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

