iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.