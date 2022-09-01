iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,477. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
