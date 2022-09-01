iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

