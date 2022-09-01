iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.38

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 6477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

iStar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of iStar

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,512,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,218,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,980,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

