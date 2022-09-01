Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 7.6% in August

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

ITCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Itaú Corpbanca

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

