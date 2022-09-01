ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.22

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.22 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61.48 ($0.74), with a volume of 3977875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.30 ($0.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.33 ($1.36).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.40.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49). In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,144.49). Also, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($251,695.76).

ITV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.