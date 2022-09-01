IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

