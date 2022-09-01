J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,749,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.1 days.
J Sainsbury Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of JSNSF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
