J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,749,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 4,464,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.1 days.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of JSNSF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,286. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

