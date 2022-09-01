Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

