Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 401,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.