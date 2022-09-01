Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.15. The company had a trading volume of 401,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.