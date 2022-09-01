Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Jazz Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.

About Jazz Resources

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

