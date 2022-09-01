Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.58). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($8.80), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 728.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.50.
Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.
