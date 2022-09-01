JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $21.15

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $20.23. JFrog shares last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 1,914 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

