JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €4.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Uniper Stock Performance

ETR:UN01 opened at €5.39 ($5.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.23. Uniper has a 1-year low of €5.05 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($43.32).

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

