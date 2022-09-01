JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 395,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 96,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $8,179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,986,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,788 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE JPM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $113.48. 415,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

