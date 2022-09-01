JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:JEGI)

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 78.72 ($0.95) on Thursday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan European Growth & Income

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($23,876.27).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

