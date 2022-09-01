junca Cash (JCC) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

junca Cash (JCC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. junca Cash has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $35,119.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About junca Cash
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling junca Cash
