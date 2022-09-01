Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.87

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $599.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

