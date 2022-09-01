Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

Kelso Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,696. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

