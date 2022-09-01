Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Kelso Technologies Price Performance
Kelso Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,696. Kelso Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.02.
About Kelso Technologies
