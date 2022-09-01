Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About Keppel DC REIT
