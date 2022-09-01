Kerry G. Campbell Sells 20,110 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

