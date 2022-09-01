Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. 50,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,541. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.