Kids Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Kids Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 6.6% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 595,606 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 106,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,136. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,213,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

