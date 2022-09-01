Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $40,496.63

Kineko (KKO) traded 199.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded up 183.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $40,496.63 and $1,569.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,565.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.03 or 0.07246549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.