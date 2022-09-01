Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $814.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -0.12.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

