Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.
KIRK opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
