Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

KIRK opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 3,725.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

