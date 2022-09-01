Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and $1.09 million worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085939 BTC.

Kishu Inu Coin Profile

Kishu Inu (CRYPTO:KISHU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Buying and Selling Kishu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

