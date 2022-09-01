KittyCake Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,496.40 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $96,496.40 and approximately $118,600.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KittyCake has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

KittyCake Coin Profile

KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KittyCake

