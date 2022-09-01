Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 72.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

