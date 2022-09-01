Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.10

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 93934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Komatsu Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.