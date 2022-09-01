Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.10

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 93934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

