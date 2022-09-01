KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.30

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 131049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.