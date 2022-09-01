Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 2,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,573. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

