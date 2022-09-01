Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 0.3%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €82.20 ($83.88) and last traded at €83.10 ($84.80). Approximately 12,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.35 ($85.05).

KRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.47.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

