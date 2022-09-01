Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $31,264,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

In related news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

