Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

