Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,126 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,912,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

