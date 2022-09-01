Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHA opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

