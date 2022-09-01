Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,265,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 52,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $292.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average is $302.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

