Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.