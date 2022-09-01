Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $756,000 Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 384,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Senseonics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Senseonics

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of SENS opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

