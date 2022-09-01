Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,660 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $365.25 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

