Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

NOW opened at $434.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

