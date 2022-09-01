Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

