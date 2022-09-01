Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Trading Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ:LE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 13,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $36.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.